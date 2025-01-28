Bengals TE Erick All Jr. Expected To Miss Entirety Of 2025 Season

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports Bengals TE Erick All Jr. is expected to miss all of the 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL on November 3.

Dehner adds that All will need two surgeries because of complications from a prior ACL tear fix. The first surgery already took place and the second is expected in the next few months to start the ACL timeline over.

All, 24, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round. He’s in the first year of his $4,813,104 rookie contract with Cincinnati which includes a $793,104 signing bonus

In 2024, All appeared in nine games for the Bengals and caught 20 passes for 158 yards receiving and no touchdowns.