Bengals Tender Exclusive Rights FAs Jake Browning & Cal Adomitis

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have tendered two exclusive rights free agents; QB Jake Browning and LS Cal Adomitis.

We have tendered exclusive rights for LS Cal Adomitis and QB Jake Browning ➡️ https://t.co/4RdqChLHgv pic.twitter.com/yyz0L9DnYb — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 28, 2024

Exclusive rights free agents have fewer than three years of accrued experience and can be retained by teams for the minimum salary.

Browning, 27, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Washington. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Browning signed a futures deal with Minnesota for the 2020 season. He was again waived coming out of camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2021.

Minnesota waived Browning coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he later caught on with the Bengals. He was waived coming out of the preseason this past season and later signed to their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster later in the season.

In 2023, Browning appeared in nine games for the Bengals and completed 70.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 27 carries for 127 yards and three more scores.