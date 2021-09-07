Bengals Tried Out CB Holton Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals brought in free agent CB Holton Hill for a tryout on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Hill, 24, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in May of 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.725 million contract with Minnesota and signed on with the Colts back in May.

Unfortunately, the Colts released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Hill appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded 24 tackles, no interceptions, and three passes defended.