Bengals Tried Out Three Players

The Cincinnati Bengals brought in free agent defensive tackles for workouts on Tuesday including Doug Costin, Woodrow Hamilton and T.Y. McGill, according to Aaron Wilson.

Of this group, the Bengals signed Costin to their practice squad.

McGill, 29, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

McGill has had brief stints with several teams including the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Washington, Saints and the Vikings.

For his career, McGill has appeared in 46 games and recorded 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a safety and three pass deflections.