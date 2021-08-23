Bengals Waive CB Donnie Lewis

The Bengals announced they have waived CB Donnie Lewis.

This gets the Bengals to the 80 man roster limit before Tuesday’s deadline.

Lewis, 25, was drafted in the seventh round by the Browns out of Tulane in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Lewis bounced on and off the practice squad as a rookie before re-signing on a futures deal for 2020 in Cleveland. He was once again cut coming out of camp and returned to the Bengals practice squad.

Lewis has yet to appear in an NFL game.