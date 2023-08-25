Bengals Waive DE Tarell Basham

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are waiving veteran DE Tarell Basham on Friday.

Basham, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He was waived a year later and claimed off waivers by the Jets and played out his four-year, $3.35 million contract.

He signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Cowboys in 2021. Dallas elected to waive him late last season and he joined the Titans soon after. The Bengals signed him to a contract in March.

In 2022, Basham appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and Titans, recording five tackles and sacks.