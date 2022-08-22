Bengals Waive Three Players

The Bengals announced that they have waived WR Jaivon Heiligh, WR Jack Sorenson, and TE Scotty Washington ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

We have waived WR Jaivon Heiligh, WR Jack Sorenson and TE Scotty Washington. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 22, 2022

Washington, 25, went undrafted out of Wake Forest back in 2020 before catching on with the Bengals.

He spent the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons on the team’s practice squad.

During his five-year career at Wake Forest, Washington appeared in 33 games and caught 110 passes for 1,676 yards (15.2 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.