Bengals Waiving G Michael Jordan

According to Adam Schefter, the Bengals are waiving G Michael Jordan ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
Jordan, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season.
In 2020, Jordan appeared in 14 games and made 10 starts. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 60 overall guard out of 61 qualifying players.
