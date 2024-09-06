Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: Believes Deadline For Deal Is Today, Thinks Two Sides Are Close

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase spoke to media members on Friday and indicated today, September 6, is his deadline for a long-term extension but believes the two sides “are in reach of a deal,” per Adam Schefter.

Chase said he will likely be limited in Week 1’s game against the Patriots and called himself a “game-time decision.” He would also be willing to play this season without an extension finalized.

Many expect Chase to push to be the highest-paid receiver in the league with his next extension, which could top the $35 million per year Justin Jefferson is making with the Vikings.

Chase confirmed on Friday that he is looking to eclipse Jefferson’s contract as the league’s highest-paid receiver, but isn’t demanding a contract that goes “a lot higher” than the Vikings’ wideout.

“I’m not really looking to go a lot higher. That’s not really me trying to beat him out, me trying to go crazy. It’s just what’s right,” Chase said, via Mike Garafolo.

Yesterday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported there are people within the Bengals who were “encouraged and hopeful as of late last week” about negotiations with Chase.

Although ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote he is “legitimately concerned” that Chase will miss games if a contract isn’t finalized over the next couple of days, Chase seemingly put to rest the idea of him missing action due to the situation.

Chase, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chase is in the fourth year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus. The Bengals picked up a fifth-year option on him worth $21.816 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Chase appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and caught 100 passes on 145 targets for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Bengals and Chase as the news is available.