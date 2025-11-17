Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Suspended One Game For Spitting On Jalen Ramsey

According to Ian Rapoport, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase has been suspended for Week 12’s game after spitting on Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey Sunday.

It sparked a punch from Ramsey that got him ejected from the game, a Steelers win. Ramsey later said Chase spat on him which provoked him. Chase denied it but video from the game showed he was lying.

The NFL has put an extra emphasis on sportsmanship this year, ejecting Eagles DT Jalen Carter for spitting in Week 1 and treating that as a de facto suspension by fining him a game check as well.

The Bengals play the Patriots in Week 12.

A suspension costs Chase a game check worth $448,333 and a $58,824 active roster bonus.

Chase does have the right to appeal his case and reports indicate he plans to do so.

Chase, 25, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the fourth year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus when the Bengals picked up a fifth-year option worth $21.816 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bengals and Chase then agreed to a massive, four-year, $160 million contract extension.

In 2025, Chase has appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught 79 passes on 117 targets for 861 yards and five touchdowns.