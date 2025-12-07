Bengals WR Jermaine Burton Suspended For Today’s Game

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that WR Jermaine Burton has been suspended for today’s game against the Bills, per Kelsey Conway.

He did not make the trip to Buffalo and will be listed as inactive. It’s a setback for the second-year player who has struggled with maturity in his short NFL career so far.

Burton was a healthy scratch multiple times last year and was also disciplined by the team. He was put on notice going into his second year, and while he did enough to stop the Bengals from cutting him, he has yet to appear in a game.

Burton, 24, is from Calabasas, California, and won the national championship with Georgia in 2021 before transferring to Alabama. He was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is in the second year of a four-year, $5,781,913 rookie contract that included a $1,025,027 signing bonus.

In 2024, Burton appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and caught four passes on 14 targets for 107 yards and no touchdowns.

