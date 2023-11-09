Bengals WR Tee Higgins Expected To Miss Week 10’s Game With Hamstring Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bengals WR Tee Higgins is unlikely to play in Sunday’s game against the Texans after suffering a hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday.

Rapoport says Higgins will be week-to-week from here.

This isn’t great news considering that fellow Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a back injury of his own.

Higgins, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

Higgins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Higgins has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and 27 passes for 328 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.