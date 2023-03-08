Best Free Agent Fits: Edwards, Smith-Schuster, Hardman, Lazard, Moseley

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2023 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 15. Using our Top 2023 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

T.J. Edwards Eagles LB

Best Fit: Cardinals

Edwards has quietly been very good for the Eagles the past few seasons, although thanks to the team’s success this past season, he’s not flying under the radar as much as before. Still, Philadelphia doesn’t invest a lot at linebacker. Edwards is a former undrafted free agent and they already splurged last season by spending a third-round pick on Nakobe Dean. For these reasons, Edwards will likely be playing elsewhere in 2023.

Arizona is a team to watch. Both Edwards’ former defensive coordinator and position coach in 2022 are in Arizona, as new HC Jonathan Gannon brought Nick Rallis along with him as his new DC. As they look to implement their vision on defense, Edwards could help both from a personnel and culture standpoint.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Chiefs WR

Best Fit: Chiefs

Smith-Schuster fit like a glove with Kansas City this past season, as he was exactly the tough, reliable receiver they needed. He had his best season since his breakout year in 2018 with 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns. Smith-Schuster would likely prefer a long-term deal after signing two straight one-year pacts, and it does seem like the Chiefs are willing to do that up to a point. He’s been mentioned as a priority for the team to bring back. That seems quite attainable unless another team swoops in with a big offer, which no one has been willing to do for the past couple years.

Mecole Hardman Chiefs WR

Best Fit: Bears

Funny enough it could end up being Hardman who gets the hot market this offseason despite underwhelming production his first four seasons. There’s some quiet buzz building. Hardman is blazing fast and there are some advanced metrics where he profiles quite nicely in. Teams could chalk up his lack of production to the injuries he fought through last season that held him back from taking advantage of the opportunity available in Kansas City’s receiving corps. He’s going to make more money than you think.

Which team needs a receiver, has money to spend and a personal connection to Hardman? The Chicago Bears. They still need to keep adding to their offense and Hardman would fill the role third-round WR Velus Jones was supposed to as a deep threat, gadget player and punt returner. They have $100 million or so to spend and GM Ryan Poles would have scouted Hardman when he was with Kansas City. The Chargers are a sleeper team here, as they need speed and are familiar with Hardman’s game as AFC West rivals. They don’t have the spending flexibility Chicago does, however.

Allen Lazard Packers WR

Best Fit: Falcons

There are two things that set Lazard apart from most other receivers in the NFL. He’s a quality blocker — early in his career teams toyed with a move to tight end — and he’s good buds with Aaron Rodgers. Some teams are going to put a higher value on him because of that. The Falcons won’t care about the Rodgers part but HC Arthur Smith ran one of the most creative and prolific rushing offenses in the league last year. He’s also big on size, the Falcons might have trotted out one of the tallest skill position groups in football last year. Lazard would check a lot of important boxes for Atlanta and fill a need at receiver, where things are pretty bare outside of last year’s first-rounder Drake London.

Emmanuel Moseley 49ers CB

Best Fit: 49ers

Unfortunately for Moseley, a torn ACL nuked his chances of cashing in after a contract year, which is a shame because he was playing pretty well. What makes the most sense for both sides is a one-year prove-it deal to give Moseley a chance to rehab his value in a familiar environment — the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator in Steve Wilks but he’s not expected to change the scheme much — and try again next offseason. In the meantime, the 49ers have less of a need in the secondary.