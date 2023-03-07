Best Free Agent Fits: Rapp, Bell, Gardner-Johnson, Hooper, Gesicki

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2023 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 15. Using our Top 2023 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

Taylor Rapp Rams S

Best Fit: Panthers

With new DC Ejiro Evero in Carolina, the Panthers will be making a few tweaks to their defensive scheme and personnel. That will include upgrading at safety. Carolina has Jeremy Chinn but it’s possible they could move him into more of a nickel/linebacker role closer to the line of scrimmage. Even if he stays at safety, the Panthers could use an upgrade next to him and players who know Evero’s system. Rapp fits the bill, as Evero knows him well from Los Angeles where he was his position coach for two years.

Vonn Bell Bengals S

Best Fit: Lions

Although the Bengals will be priced out of the market to keep S Jessie Bates, they have a better chance of retaining Bell as he’ll have more of a mid-priced market even after a breakout 2022 season. Technically speaking, they should probably be the best fit for Bell.

But all it takes is one other team to change that and there are a couple to keep in mind. Lions DC Aaron Glenn was Bell’s position coach for a while with the Saints and Detroit could use help on their back end. Bell’s versatility fits well with what Detroit wants to do on defense and they’re viewed as an ascending team, which would ease the sting of leaving Cincinnati.

Best Fit: Eagles

The Eagles don’t have a ton of cap flexibility and a lot of pending free agents are going to end up with other teams as a result. But Gardner-Johnson has been identified as one of their top priorities to keep after he was outstanding in 2022. Acquired in a preseason trade with the Saints, Gardner-Johnson was outstanding and collected six interceptions. Even if it costs in excess of $10 million a year, the Eagles seem motivated to make things work and keep him in the fold.

Mike Gesicki Dolphins TE

Best Fit: Broncos

Finding a fit for Gesicki is a little weird, as most offenses want their tight ends to be at least nominally well-rounded. Gesicki is basically a 6-6, 250-pound slot receiver, and his weakness as a blocker led to a dramatically reduced role with the Dolphins in 2022. Given how the Shanahan offense has proliferated around the league, that cuts down on some of the potential landing spots. A team that has a clear vision for how to utilize Gesicki’s strengths — his size, leaping ability and red zone prowess — would be the best fit.

The Panthers have talked about wanting to upgrade at tight end, while the Lions and Texans have a need at the position and some connections on their coaching staff to Gesicki. Lions OC Ben Johnson was the WR coach in Gesicki’s rookie year and Texans senior offensive assistant Shane Day was his position coach. But the Broncos are a sleeper team to consider. There are parallels between Gesicki and another player new Broncos HC Sean Payton used to great effect — Jimmy Graham. Gesicki would bring a level of proven production Denver just doesn’t have on the roster at tight end right now, and he’d help Payton’s efforts to turn the offense and QB Russell Wilson around.

Austin Hooper Titans TE

Best Fit: 49ers

The 49ers have been looking to bolster their No. 2 tight end position for some time, as the role actually sees a good amount of snaps in their offense. San Francisco runs the ball a lot and they also have been trying to be mindful of taking some of the load off star TE George Kittle to preserve his body. Hooper would be a perfect fit here with his familiarity in HC Kyle Shanahan’s system, which does have a learning curve. His ability as a blocker and receiver is a perfect compliment to Kittle as well.