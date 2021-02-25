Best Offer On Table For J.J. Watt Is Between $15-$16M Per Year

Dianna Russini reports that former Texans DE J.J. Watt has received several offers from interested teams, and the highest comes in at between $15 and $16 million per year.

Watt was slated to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 before being released by the Texans, so it looks like he’s got a good chance of still earning most of that figure.

The Bills, Titans and Packers are apparently the leading contenders to land Watt, although the Browns are still in the mix as well.

An offer this size obviously is more likely to come from a more financially-flexible team such as the Browns as opposed to the Packers. Going to a contender to try and win a Super Bowl is one of Watt’s top priorities, but money will still be a factor.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021.

In 2020, Watt appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and recorded 52 tackles, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown, and seven passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.