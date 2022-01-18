Bill O’Brien Appears Out Of The Running As Jaguars HC

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says he’s not getting the sense that Alabama OC Bill O’Brien is in the running for the Jaguars’ head coaching vacancy.

Garafolo reported the Jaguars are about to start their second round of interviews as they narrow down finalists and it doesn’t look like O’Brien made the cut, although he was reportedly the top pick of GM Trent Baalke.

Here’s the list of candidates the Jagurs are going through so far:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Postponed)

(Postponed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Alabama OC Bill O’Brien (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills DC Leslie Frazier

O’Brien, 52, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

Alabama hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator last year.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.