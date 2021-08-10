Bills Activate DE Jerry Hughes, Place LB Marquel Lee On COVID-19 List

The Bills announced they have activated DE Jerry Hughes from the non-football injury list.

Buffalo also placed LB Marquel Lee on the COVID-19 list.

We’ve activated DE Jerry Hughes from the NFI list and placed LB Marquel Lee on the Reserve/Covid list. #BillsMafia Details: https://t.co/BMkKH4I8xL pic.twitter.com/08Un9AOlMR — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 10, 2021

Hughes, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2010. He spent three years in Indianapolis before he was traded to the Bills in 2013 for LB Kelvin Sheppard.

Hughes was entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million contract that included $22.15 million guaranteed and was set to make a base salary of $6.35 million in 2019 when he signed a two-year extension to stay in Buffalo.

In 2020, Hughes appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, an interception and three pass defenses.