Bills Activate DT Jordan Phillips From PUP List

The Buffalo Bills activated DT Jordan Phillips from the PUP list on Sunday, per Alaina Getzenberg.

He was placed on the list at the start of camp but has now passed his physical and is ready to start practicing.

Phillips, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was in the final year of his contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2018 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bills.

Phillips re-signed in Buffalo in 2019 on a one-year, $4.5 million deal before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals in 2020.

Arizona released Phillips after two seasons with a post-June 1 designation and he returned to the Bills on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed another one-year deal in Buffalo for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in 12 games for the Bills, recording 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.