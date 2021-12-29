Bills Activate Four Including WR Cole Beasley From COVID-19 List

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they’ve activated WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, OL Jon Feliciano and DE A.J. Epenesa from the COVID-19 list.

Activated the following players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

-WR Cole Beasley

-WR Gabriel Davis

-OL Jon Feliciano

-DE A.J. Epenesa — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 29, 2021

Beasley, 32, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He’s set to make base salaries of $4.7 and $4.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Beasley has appeared in 14 games for the Bills and caught 76 passes for 640 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Epenesa, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $5,877,299 rookie contract that includes a $1,834,399 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Epenesa recorded 101 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, seven pass defenses, one fumble recovery, nine forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.