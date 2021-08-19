Bills Activate LB Marquel Lee From COVID-19 List, Cut OL Steven Gonzalez

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Bills announced they have activated LB Marquel Lee from the COVID-19 list. 

In a corresponding move, Buffalo cut OL Steven Gonzalez

Lee, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.

Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal this offseason. 

In 2019, Lee appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles. 

