Bills Activate LB Marquel Lee From COVID-19 List, Cut OL Steven Gonzalez

The Bills announced they have activated LB Marquel Lee from the COVID-19 list.

In a corresponding move, Buffalo cut OL Steven Gonzalez.

We’ve activated LB Marquel Lee from the Reserve/Covid list. OL Steven Gonzalez has been released. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/DXX7rm5N8s — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 19, 2021

Lee, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.

Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2019, Lee appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles.