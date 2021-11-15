Bills Activate QB Mitchell Trubisky From COVID-19 List, Release WR Austin Proehl From PS

The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday they have activated QB Mitchell Trubisky from the COVID-19 list.

We’ve activated QB Mitch Trubisky from the Reserve/Covid-19 list. WR Austin Proehl has been released from the practice squad. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RnVkwaFWXU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 15, 2021

Buffalo also released WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad.

Trubisky, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract.

In 2020, Trubisky appeared in 10 games for the Bears and completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown.