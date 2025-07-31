Bills Activate RT Spencer Brown Off PUP List

The Buffalo Bills announced they have activated RT Spencer Brown off the PUP list.

Brown, 27, was a former third-round pick by the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa. He was a three-year starter at Northern Iowa and was second-team All-MVFC as a redshirt junior.

Brown was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,834,695 when he signed a four-year, $72 million extension last offseason.

In 2024, Brown appeared in 15 games and made 15 starts for the Bills at right tackle.