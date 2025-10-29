Bills Activate WR Gabe Davis From Practice Squad IR

According to Sal Capaccio, Bills WR Gabe Davis has been activated off the practice squad’s injured reserve and has returned to practice.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Davis this past offseason after he failed a physical.

Buffalo signed him to their practice squad in September.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.