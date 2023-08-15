Bills Activating LB Tyler Matakevich From PUP List

The Buffalo Bills are activating LB Tyler Matakevich from the active/PUP list on Tuesday, according to Sal Capaccio.

Matakevich, 30, was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round out of Temple in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.4 million and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Bills signed Matakevich to a two-year contract worth $9 million and returned to Buffalo on a one-year deal last year. However, Buffalo agreed to a two-year contract with Matakevich this offseason.

In 2022, Matakevich appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded six tackles and no sacks.