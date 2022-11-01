Bills Announce Five Moves, Activate CB Tre’Davious White

The Bills announced five roster moves on Tuesday, including activating CB Tre’Davious White from the PUP list.

-Acquired S Dean Marlowe from the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 7th round pick -Activated CB Tre’Davious White from PUP -Reinstated CB Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad -Released DT Brandin Bryant & WR Isaiah Hodgins -Released CB Jordan Miller from the practice squad — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 1, 2022

The team also reinstated CB Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad, while releasing DT Brandin Bryant, WR Isaiah Hodgins, and CB Jordan Miller.

White, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bills signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He’s set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million the next two years.

In 2021, White appeared in 11 games and recorded 41 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and six pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 43 overall cornerback out of 118 qualifying players.