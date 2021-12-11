Bills Announce Five Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 14 game.
The full list includes:
- Bills elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris, DT Brandin Bryant and DT Eli Ankou to their active roster.
- Bills activated OL Jon Feliciano from injured reserve.
- Bills waived OL Jamil Douglas.
Feliciano, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract.
Feliciano eventually earned a starting role for the Raiders in 2018 before departing for a two-year contract with the Bills in 2019.
In 2021, Feliciano has appeared in all six games for the Bills, making six starts at right guard.
