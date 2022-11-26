Bills Announce Four Roster Moves

The Bills announced four roster moves on Saturday, signing WR John Brown and DT C.J. Brewer to their practice squad.

We’ve signed CB Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad and placed CB Christian Benford on IR. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1DEv7OrYpq — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 26, 2022

The team also signed CB Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad and placed CB Christian Benford on injured reserve.

Rhodes, 32, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.402 million rookie contract when the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, he agreed to a six-year, $78.126 million extension with $41 million guaranteed back in 2017. However, the Vikings released Rhodes last year and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Colts. He signed another one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million with Indianapolis for 2021.

The Bills signed him to their practice squad earlier this season.

In 2022, Rhodes has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded two tackles.