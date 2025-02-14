Bills Announce OL Tommy Doyle Retiring From NFL

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Buffalo Bills announced that OL Tommy Doyle is retiring from the NFL on Friday. 

Doyle, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Bills out of Miami (OH) back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,795,724 when Buffalo placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list. 

The Bills cut him with a failed physical designation last offseason. 

For his career, Doyle appeared in 12 games for the Bills. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply