Bills Announce OL Tommy Doyle Retiring From NFL

The Buffalo Bills announced that OL Tommy Doyle is retiring from the NFL on Friday.
Tommy Doyle has announced his retirement from the NFL. ❤️💙
February 14, 2025
Doyle, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Bills out of Miami (OH) back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,795,724 when Buffalo placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
The Bills cut him with a failed physical designation last offseason.
For his career, Doyle appeared in 12 games for the Bills.
