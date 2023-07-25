Bills Announce Seven Moves Including Placing LB Von Miller On PUP List

The Buffalo Bills have announced seven roster moves, which included placing LB Von Miller on the PUP list.

.@buffalobills roster moves⬇️ – Signed TE Jace Sternberger (#83) & RB Darrynton Evans (#37) to one-year contracts -Placed on active/PUP list: LB Von Miller, LB Tyler Matakevich & DT Jordan Phillips – Placed RB Nyheim Hines on Reserve/NFI list – Released TE Nick Guggemos pic.twitter.com/OnLcmprE8I — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) July 25, 2023

Miller starting the season on the PUP list was expected as he continues to rehabilitate his way back from a torn ACL. He can be activated off the list any time.

Miller, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent.

He restructured his deal this offseason, which gave the team cap space relief.

In 2022 entering Week 12, Miller had appeared in 10 games for the Bills, recording 20 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.