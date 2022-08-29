Bills Announce Six Cuts

The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday they have cut six players.

The Bills have released the following players: OL Jacob Capra, OL Tanner Owen, WR Neil Pau'u, DE Daniel Joseph, DB Jordan Miller & DB Josh Thomas. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 29, 2022

The full list includes:

OL Jacob Capra OL Tanner Owen WR Neil Pau’u DE Daniel Joseph DB Jordan Miller DB Josh Thomas

Teams have until Tuesday afternoon to cut their rosters down to 53 players.

Miller, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons out of Washington back in 2019. He was in the second year of a four-year, $2.75M contract when the team waived him.

Miller was suspended for the first three games of the 2020 season and went on injured reserve after just one game. He had a brief stint with the Seahawks before joining the Saints and bouncing on and off the active roster.

The Bills signed Miller to the roster back in July.

In 2021, Miller appeared in one game for the Saints and recorded no statistics.