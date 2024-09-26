Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed OL Will Clapp to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Bills signed WR Ahmarean Brown to the practice squad. In correspondence, Buffalo placed OL Tylan Grable on injured reserve.

The following is an updated list of the Bills’ practice squad:

Clapp, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract and was on their active roster for the first two years of the contract.

However, New Orleans waived Clapp and later re-signed him to their practice squad before bringing him up to the active roster. He’s bounced on and off of their roster before signing with the Chargers in 2022 and re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason.

Buffalo signed Clapp to a one-year deal this offseason and brought him back on the practice squad after releasing him following training camp.

In 2023, Clapp appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and made 11 starts.