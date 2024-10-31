Bills Announce Two Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed WR Deon Cain to their practice squad.

In correspondence, the Bills have released K Lucas Havrisik from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Bills’ practice squad.

Cain, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2,625,636 contract with the Colts when they cut him loose.

The Colts waived Cain in November of last year and re-signed him to their practice squad but the Steelers quickly signed him off Indianapolis’ taxi squad to the active roster.

He was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad. After the 2020 season, he signed a futures deal with the Ravens but was later waived with an injury settlement.

Cain caught on with the Eagles practice squad in October 2021 and signed a futures deal after the season. Philadelphia released him after training camp in 2022 and he signed with the Bills in training camp this year before joining the practice squad.

In 2019, Cain appeared in 13 games and recorded nine receptions for 124 yards receiving (13.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.