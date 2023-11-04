Bills Call Up CB Josh Norman For Week 9

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve elevated CB Josh Norman to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

We’ve elevated CB Josh Norman from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game.#BUFvsCIN | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/4ubzUEmp5O — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 4, 2023

Norman, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2012. He spent four years in Carolina and actually received the Panthers’ franchise tag following the 2015 season

However, Carolina surprisingly pulled the tender and he eventually signed a five-year, $75 million contract that includes $36.5 million fully guaranteed with Washington.

Norman was set to make a base salary of $12 million for the 2020 season when Washington released him. He later signed a one-year deal with a base value of $6 million with the Bills. He also had a stint with the 49ers during the 2021 season.

The Panthers re-signed Norman to their practice squad and he was eventually added to their active roster. The Bills brought him back a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Norman has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded two tackles.