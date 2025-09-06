Bills Call Up Two Including K Matt Prater

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve elevated K Matt Prater and OL Kendrick Green to their active roster for tomorrow night’s game against the Ravens.

The Bills signed Prater this week after K Tyler Bass was placed on injured reserve.

Prater, 41, spent seven years with the Broncos before signing a three-year, $9 million contract that included a $750,000 signing bonus and annual $50,000 workout bonuses with the Lions in 2015.

Prater then signed a three-year, $11.4 million extension with Detroit back in 2017. After finishing out this contract, he agreed to a two-year contract worth $7 million with the Cardinals in 2021. Arizona re-signed him to another deal in 2023.

The Bills signed Prater to a contract at the start of the season.

In 2024, Prater appeared in four games for the Cardinals and hit all six of his field goal attempts and all 10 of his extra points.