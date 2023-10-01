Bills CB Tre’Davious White Believed To Have Torn Achilles

Jeff Darlington reports that Bills CB Tre’Davious White is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

The plan is still for White to undergo tests on Monday, but teams typically know what the issue is involving an Achilles.

White, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bills signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He was set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million for the next two years before agreeing to a restructured contract with the team.

In 2023, White has appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded nine tackles and one interception.

We will have more news on White as it becomes available.