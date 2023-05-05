Bills Claim DE Kameron Cline Off Waivers From Colts

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve claimed DE Kameron Cline off of waivers from the Colts on Friday.

Claimed DE Kameron Cline off of waivers from IND. pic.twitter.com/v1wolneoyk — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 5, 2023

Cline, 25, wound up going undrafted out of South Dakota back in 2019. He later signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Cline has been on and off of the Colts’ roster ever since.

For his career, Cline has appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded three tackles and no sacks.