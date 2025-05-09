Bills Claim DT Casey Rogers Off Waivers From Giants

The Buffalo Bills announced they claimed DT Casey Rogers off waivers from the Giants on Friday.

Rogers, 26, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2024 draft. He was let go at the end of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

New York promoted him from the practice squad in December but cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2024, Rogers appeared in two games for the Giants but didn’t record any stats.