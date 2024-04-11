Bills & Colts Hosting WR Xavier Worthy For Top 30 Visit

Texas WR Xavier Worthy completed a top 30 visit with the Bills and is scheduled to travel to Indianapolis for a top 30 visit with the Colts, according to Jordan Schultz.

Worthy broke the NFL combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash. He could be a first-round pick before it’s all said and done.

Buffalo is short at the receiver position after losing both WR Stefon Diggs and WR Gabe Davis this offseason.

Worthy, 20, is a two-time first-team all Big-12 conference selection in 2021 and 2023. He earned second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore during the 2022 season.

For his career, Worthy appeared in 39 games for the Longhorns and caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.