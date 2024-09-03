Bills Cut DB Terrell Burgess From IR

The Buffalo Bills officially released DB Terrell Burgess from injured reserve with a settlement on Tuesday.

Burgess, 25, was drafted by the Rams with the No. 104 pick in the third round out of Utah in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.481 million rookie deal when the Rams released him.

Burgess later signed on to the Giants’ practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract. New York waived last May with an injury designation, however. He caught on with the Commanders and was signed to the practice squad to start the season before eventually being promoted to the active roster.

The Bills signed Burgess to a contract in July.

In 2023, Burgess appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and recorded 25 total tackles.