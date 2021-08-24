Bills Cut Five Players

The Bills announced they have cut five players ahead of today’s deadline to trim the roster to 80 players.

The Bills have released the following players: -LB Tyrell Adams

-OL Tyler Gauthier

-TE Bug Howard

-WR Lance Lenoir

-S Tariq Thompson — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 24, 2021

Adams, 28, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2015. He had brief stints with the Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Colts and Texans before signing on with the 49ers in 2018.

The Texans later signed Adams and he has been on and off of their active roster the past few years. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills this past offseason.

In 2020, Adams appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and recorded 123 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.