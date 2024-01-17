Bills Not Designating DT Jordan Phillips To Return, Remains On IR

Bills HC Sean McDermott said they opted against designating DT Jordan Phillips to return from injured reserve given he is incapable of participating in their upcoming Divisional Round game, via Joe Buscaglia.

Sal Capaccio clarifies that Phillips did not practice on Wednesday and therefore was not designated to return after some initial confusion.

McDermott mentions Phillips will stay on injured reserve.

Phillips, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was waived in the final year of his four-year, rookie contract and later claimed by the Bills.

After three seasons in Buffalo, Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals. He was released after two seasons and returned to Buffalo.

Phillips will be an unrestricted free agent in the coming months.

In 2023, Phillips has appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five pass defenses.