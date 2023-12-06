Bills Designating TE Dawson Knox & CB Kaiir Elam To Return From IR

The Buffalo Bills are designating TE Dawson Knox and CB Kaiir Elam to return from injured reserve, per Katherine Fitzgerald.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Knox, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Ole Miss. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $53.6 million that included more than $31 million in guarantees.

He’s due base salaries of $4.91 million and $10.91 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Knox has appeared in seven games for the Bills and caught 15 passes for 102 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Elam, 22, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.

He signed a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract with the Bills, including a $7,136,952 signing bonus, and $13,690,809 guaranteed. He also has a fifth-year option that the team can pick up as well.

In 2023, Elam has appeared in three games and recorded 14 total tackles for the Bills.