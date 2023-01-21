Bills Elevate DT Eli Ankou & DE Kingsley Jonathan

The Bills announced that they have elevated DT Eli Ankou and DE Kingsley Jonathan for their playoff game against the Bengals.

Ankou, 28, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

From there, Ankou had brief stints with the Texans, Cowboys, Falcons, Bills, and Falcons before signing on with the Steelers. He spent last year with the Bills and Titans before returning to Buffalo on a futures contract.

However, the Bills released him with an injury settlement at the start of the season and later brought him back to the taxi squad.

In 2021, Ankou appeared in six games for the Titans and Bills and recorded 12 tackles and a sack.