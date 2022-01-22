Bills Elevate Two To Active Roster

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DB Josh Thomas and DB Nick McCloud to their active roster.

.@buffalobills practice squad elevations: Elevated DB Josh Thomas and DB Nick McCloud from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 22, 2022

McCloud, 23, originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. After spending training camp in Buffalo, McCloud was claimed off waivers by the Bengals.

McCloud spent two months in Cincinnati before the Bengals waived him last November. He later signed on to the Bills practice squad.

In 2021, McCloud appeared in two games for the Bengals, failing to record a stat.