Bills Elevating TE Kahale Warring

Per Sal Cappacio, the Buffalo Bills are elevating TE Kahale Warring from their practice squad this week.

Warring, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2019 out of San Diego State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,412,204 rookie contract that included an $892,204 signing bonus when Houston waived him in recent weeks.

The Patriots claimed him off of waivers from the Texans before opting to waive him a few days later and he was quickly claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis cut him loose after just a few days and he then caught on with the Bills practice squad.

In 2020, Kahale Warring appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught three passes for 35 yards receiving and no touchdowns.