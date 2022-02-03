Bills Expected To Hire Vikings OL Coach Phil Rauscher To Same Position

According to Courtney Cronin, the Bills are expected to hire Vikings OL coach Phil Rauscher to the same position in Buffalo.

Cronin adds that Rauscher is among several Minnesota assistant coaches that were given permission to explore other opportunities, including former OC Klint Kubiak, former QBs coach Andrew Janocko, and former STs coordinator Ryan Ficken.

Rauscher, 36, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant with the Broncos from 2015-2017 and was hired to become Washington’s assistant offensive line coach in 2018-2019.

He was hired by the Vikings as an offensive line assistant in 2020 and was promoted to OL coach last year.