Bills Had Similar Offer On Table For Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski

According to Michael Silver, the Bills had a similar offer on the table for TE Rob Gronkowski, who ended up signing a one-year deal worth up to $10 million to return to Tampa Bay.

Silver says the Bills drew some interest as Gronkowski is from western New York but he ultimately decided to stay with Tom Brady.

Buffalo meanwhile will look elsewhere for help at tight end, per Silver.

Gronkowski, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots. He re-signed with the team for the 2021 season on a one-year, $10 million deal.

In 2020, Gronkowski appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 receptions for 623 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

