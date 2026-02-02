Bills Hired Drew Terrell As Wide Receivers Coach

The Buffalo Bills have hired Cardinals passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Drew Terrell as their new wide receivers coach, according to Adam Schefter.

Terrell drew interest this past cycle for offensive coordinator vacancies from multiple teams, including the Chargers and Falcons.

Terrell, 34, began his coaching career with Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant in 2014 and joined Michigan as a graduate assistant from 2015 to 2017.

From there, the Panthers gave him his first NFL job in 2018 and 2019 as an offensive quality control coach. The Commanders hired him as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2020 and promoted him to receivers coach from 2021 to 2022.

The Cardinals hired him as WRs coach and passing game coordinator in 2023.