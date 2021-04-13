Bills Hosting CB T.J. Carrie On A Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, free agent CB T.J. Carrie is visiting the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

The Saints reportedly had interest in meeting with Carrie last month.

Carrie, 30, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.

Last year, Carrie signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2020, Carrie appeared in 15 games for the Colts, recording 31 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

