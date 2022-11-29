Bills Hosting WR Odell Beckham Jr. On Friday

Bills OLB Von Miller announced on his podcast that free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is set to take his official visit to Buffalo on Friday, per Alaina Getzenberg.

Miller is confident that Beckham will wind up signing with the Bills after his visit: “I don’t think he’s leaving,” via Katherine Fitzgerald.

Last week, Josina Anderson reported that Beckham is scheduled to visit with the Giants, Bills, and Cowboys in early December.

FOX Sports Jay Glazer also reported Beckham will take an official visit with the Cowboys on Monday, December 5 and the Giants will work out the details for a visit with Beckham.

Beckham reportedly is looking for a multi-year deal, which could help teams structure the contract in a way to fit their cap better.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.